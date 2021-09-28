Swiss National Bank Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after buying an additional 135,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 36,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $48.26.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECHO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

