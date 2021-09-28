Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $613,000 Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 27.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SILK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $303,931.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,511.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,730. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.