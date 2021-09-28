Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,704,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,389,000 after purchasing an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,215,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 117,015 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 385,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 374,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 220,308 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CWEN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.33%.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

