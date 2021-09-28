Critical Analysis: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) vs. UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of F.N.B. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 25.73% 7.76% 1.00% UMB Financial 29.15% 13.90% 1.23%

Dividends

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. F.N.B. pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. F.N.B. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for F.N.B. and UMB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 2 3 0 2.60 UMB Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

F.N.B. presently has a consensus price target of $12.82, indicating a potential upside of 7.85%. UMB Financial has a consensus price target of $89.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.11%. Given F.N.B.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than UMB Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares F.N.B. and UMB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.42 billion 2.67 $286.00 million $0.96 12.39 UMB Financial $1.37 billion 3.47 $286.50 million $6.12 16.06

UMB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than F.N.B.. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UMB Financial beats F.N.B. on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services. The Institutional Banking segment is a combination of banking services, fund services, and asset management services provided to institutional clients. The Personal Banking segment combines consumer banking and wealth management services offered to clients and delivered through personal relationships and the firm’s bank branches, ATM network, and internet banking. The company was founded was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

