Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,535,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $6,164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 161.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 415,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 256,236 shares during the period. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUPH. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of AUPH opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $80,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $779,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.