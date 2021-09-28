Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to announce sales of $182.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.29 million. New Relic reported sales of $166.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $732.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.00 million to $733.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $819.16 million, with estimates ranging from $816.70 million to $820.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

NEWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.86.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares in the company, valued at $46,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,829 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 66.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.