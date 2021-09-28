Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LiveXLive Media by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 223,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other LiveXLive Media news, Director Jay E. Krigsman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,644,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,164.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $193,650 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.23. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 391.37% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. The company had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveXLive Media Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.