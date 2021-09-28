Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,274 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $981.44 million, a PE ratio of -26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

