Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sequans Communications were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $4,639,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.5% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 158,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,264,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $170.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sequans Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

