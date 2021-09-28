Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,756 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Assertio worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 587,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assertio by 71.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Assertio by 72.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 126,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Assertio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.38 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.