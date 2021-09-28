Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $266,000 Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after acquiring an additional 134,242 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,800,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 474,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JCPB opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $56.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54.

