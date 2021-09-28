1,000 Shares in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 86.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Strattec Security news, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $109,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $48,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $487,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $339,119 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

STRT opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. Strattec Security Co. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $67.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.56 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

