Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,187,000 after buying an additional 799,511 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 785,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 79,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 290,921 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, CFO James E. Levine bought 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRDF opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

