Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Magnite by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Magnite by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

MGNI stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.83 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,072 shares of company stock worth $6,293,514. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.