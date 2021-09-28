Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 758 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.15.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.87 and a 12-month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

