Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

BWFG stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $232.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.88. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

