ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $66.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $364,105,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after buying an additional 4,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.