The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,522 shares of company stock worth $1,412,603 in the last 90 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, boosted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of NAPA opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

