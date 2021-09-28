Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 11,637 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 257,997 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 182,932 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRX opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

