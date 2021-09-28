Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 887.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

NYSE:BAP opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Grupo Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.