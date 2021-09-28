Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 887.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BAP opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Grupo Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.