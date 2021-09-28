Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,202 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 401,141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 61,728 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOB opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

