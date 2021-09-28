Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 303.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 29,330 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

