Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon Sells 32,387 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 32,387 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $2,770,060.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arvinas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arvinas by 1,428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 133,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.81.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

