Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells $6,177,972.15 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 77,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $6,177,972.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30.

On Friday, August 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 149,695 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $11,475,618.70.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 333,270 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $24,998,582.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 314,300 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $23,581,929.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $25,000,790.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $25,000,440.90.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $25,000,239.60.

On Friday, July 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $24,999,509.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $126.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.31.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

