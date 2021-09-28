Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires 657,894 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 657,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $73.58 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.87 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth $39,345,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at $11,929,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 130.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 118,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

