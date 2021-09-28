JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €70.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.70 ($97.29).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €67.54 ($79.46) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

