Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $176.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.13.

NYSE:DRI opened at $159.81 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,990 shares of company stock worth $21,592,858. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $36,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

