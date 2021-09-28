Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) versus Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Donegal Group and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 6.66% 8.05% 1.94% Trean Insurance Group 35.54% 8.29% 2.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.5% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Donegal Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Donegal Group and Trean Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $777.82 million 0.58 $52.81 million $1.76 8.22 Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.67 $90.77 million $0.74 14.23

Trean Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Donegal Group. Donegal Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Donegal Group and Trean Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Trean Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.45%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Donegal Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities. The Personal Lines of Insurance segment consists of homeowners and private passenger automobile policies. The Commercial Lines of Insurance segment includes commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation policies. The company was founded on August 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, PA.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.