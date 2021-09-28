Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $846.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report sales of $846.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $790.20 million to $860.00 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $475.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELY opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

