Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) versus Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Financial Survey

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 44.47% 20.44% 2.52% Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Futu and Robinhood Markets’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $427.02 million 31.70 $170.96 million $1.31 71.15 Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 39.93 $7.45 million N/A N/A

Futu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Robinhood Markets.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Futu and Robinhood Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 2 4 0 2.67 Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46

Futu currently has a consensus price target of $194.30, suggesting a potential upside of 108.45%. Robinhood Markets has a consensus price target of $53.53, suggesting a potential upside of 19.59%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than Robinhood Markets.

Summary

Futu beats Robinhood Markets on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

