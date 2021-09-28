Critical Review: CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) versus County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CB Financial Services and County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 County Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

CB Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.57%. County Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.77, suggesting a potential downside of 13.20%. Given County Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than CB Financial Services.

Volatility and Risk

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, County Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CB Financial Services and County Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $56.94 million 2.19 -$10.64 million $1.63 14.20 County Bancorp $69.72 million 3.16 $5.48 million $1.56 23.46

County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CB Financial Services and County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services -21.05% 8.37% 0.78% County Bancorp 26.55% 11.44% 1.25%

Dividends

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CB Financial Services pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. County Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CB Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

County Bancorp beats CB Financial Services on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses. Community Bank was founded in 1901 while CB Financial Services was established in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, PA.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.