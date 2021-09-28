First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $235.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer purchased 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,828,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

