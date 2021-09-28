Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.46

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and traded as low as $6.30. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBOOF)

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

