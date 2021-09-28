EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

