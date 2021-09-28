EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will report $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%.

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

