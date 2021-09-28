UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of CCL opened at $26.38 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.31.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,820 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

