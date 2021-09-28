Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates $200.00 Price Target for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Shares of NKE opened at $148.04 on Friday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $234.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,983. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $46,723,487. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 14.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

