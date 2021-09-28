Analyzing Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) & Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Centerra Gold pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Maverix Metals pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Maverix Metals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Centerra Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

35.3% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -25.45% 19.28% 15.09% Maverix Metals 67.36% 5.66% 5.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Centerra Gold and Maverix Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 7 1 0 2.13 Maverix Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus price target of $11.07, suggesting a potential upside of 58.39%. Maverix Metals has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.31%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centerra Gold and Maverix Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.23 $408.54 million $1.55 4.51 Maverix Metals $38.58 million 16.97 $23.72 million $0.09 49.89

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Maverix Metals on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc. engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

