Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$200.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cfra cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of FNV opened at C$164.53 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$205.25. The stock has a market cap of C$31.44 billion and a PE ratio of 36.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$185.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$178.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18. The company had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$451.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6779035 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

