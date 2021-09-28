Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$5.18 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

