Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Critical Analysis

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Axcella Health and Gene Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 1 1 5 0 2.57 Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axcella Health currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 323.45%. Given Axcella Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Axcella Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Axcella Health has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axcella Health and Gene Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$56.53 million ($1.78) -1.72 Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A $870,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and Gene Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -85.80% -57.92% Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, and David A. Berry on August 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. is regenerative therapeutics company. The company focuses on the late-stage clinical and development of regenerative medicine therapeutics. Its product candidates include Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of cardiac microvascular insufficiency due to increasing coronary artery disease; and Excellagen, an acellular biological skin substitute designed as a wound care product for the treatment of chronic non-healing diabetic foot, venous and pressure ulcers. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reinhard and Tyler M. Dylan-Hyde on December 22, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

