$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.25 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $159.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.56. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,990 shares of company stock valued at $21,592,858 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

