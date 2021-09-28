Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.63

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and traded as low as $2.46. Qumu shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 79,255 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QUMU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 100.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 280,885 shares of company stock worth $689,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter worth about $3,176,000. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in Qumu by 245.5% in the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 355,274 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the first quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 87.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 437,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 204,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qumu during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

