Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to report ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.22). Carpenter Technology reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:CRS opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

