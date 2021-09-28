Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.74

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.74 and last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 3652232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Truist lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -114.42, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLD. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.