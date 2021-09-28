Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.58

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and traded as low as $25.08. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 6,405 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

