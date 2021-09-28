Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.74

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.74 and last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 3652232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.42, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

