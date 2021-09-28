ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.22. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 1,652,352 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADMA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. The company has a market cap of $163.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

