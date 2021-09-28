CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.17

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.17 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 15.90 ($0.21). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 122,653 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.62. The company has a market capitalization of £34.10 million and a P/E ratio of -12.92.

CyanConnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

