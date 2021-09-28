Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.31. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 813 shares.

In related news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,479.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

